Sunday Local GAA Fixtures And Results

North Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home
Division 1 A Round 5
Brosna 1-08 Beale 2-05
Desmonds 0-16 Tarbert 2-07
Division 1 B Round 3
At 12
Emmets 2-17 Asdee 2-07
Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship
Round 1
At John Mitchels, Tralee
Kerry 7-10 Tipperary 1-4
Lee Strand St.Brendans Football Board
Senior League
St. Pats 5-3 Na Gaeil 2-11
Lee Strand West Kerry Football League Final
An Ghaeltacht 0-5 Dingle 0-7
East Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Division 1A Round 3
Gneeveguilla 2-11 Dr. Crokes 3-10
Killcummin 0-15 Listry 2-12
Division 2
Final
Fossa 1-11 Glenflesk 2-7
Round 3
Firies 1-9 Currow 1-14
Division 3
Round 3
Kilgarvan 1-06 Scartaglen 0-10