Sunday Local GAA Fixtures And Results

North Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home

Division 1 A Round 5
Brosna 1-08 Beale 2-05
Desmonds 0-16 Tarbert 2-07

Division 1 B Round 3
At 12
Emmets 2-17 Asdee 2-07

Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship
Round 1
At John Mitchels, Tralee
Kerry 7-10 Tipperary 1-4

Lee Strand St.Brendans Football Board
Senior League
St. Pats 5-3 Na Gaeil 2-11

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League Final

An Ghaeltacht 0-5 Dingle 0-7

East Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home unless otherwise stated

Division 1A Round 3
Gneeveguilla 2-11 Dr. Crokes 3-10
Killcummin 0-15 Listry 2-12

Division 2
Final
Fossa 1-11 Glenflesk 2-7

Round 3
Firies 1-9 Currow 1-14

Division 3
Round 3
Kilgarvan 1-06 Scartaglen 0-10

