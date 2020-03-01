Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
First named at home
Games at 2 unless stated
Division 1 A Round 5
Brosna v Beale
Desmonds v Tarbert
Division 1 B Round 3
At 12
Emmets v Asdee
Division 2 Round 5
Moyvane v Knocknagoshel
Lee Strand St.Brendans Football Board
Senior League
St. Pats v Na Gaeil in Castlegregory
At 12.30
Lee Strand West Kerry Football League Final
An Ghaeltacht home to Dingle at 2
East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Division 1A Round 3
Gneeveguilla V Dr. Crokes at 12-30
Killcummin v Listry at 3-30
Division 2
Final
Fossa V Glenflesk at 12-00
Round 3
Firies v Currow at 12-00
Division 3
Round 3
Kilgarvan V Scartaglen 12-00 at John Mitchells
Handball
The Munster 40×20 U12 and 13 Singles and Doubles Championships takes place in Clooney, Clare at 11.
The following players will represent Kerry: Roisin King, Aidan Sheehan, Lucas Riordan, Evelyn Mason, Liam Macatgihigh, Jamie O’Lassid, Jack O’Dughibh.