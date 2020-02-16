Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

40 by 20 Irish Handball Nationals
Men’s Open Singles
Quarter-Final
Domnick Lynch, Kerry lost to Diarmuid Nash, Clare 13-15 9-15
The Munster Cumann Na Mbunscoil competition is on at 11 today in Nenagh and Kilcolman in Tipperary.
Kerry is well represented in the singles and doubles.
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Games at 2
1st named at home
Division 1A Round 3
Beale v Tarbert
Brosna v Ballydongohue
Division 1B Round 1
Finuge v Asdee
Division 2 Round 3
Ballylongford v Moyvane