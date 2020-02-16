Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

40 by 20 Irish Handball Nationals

Men’s Open Singles

Quarter-Final

Domnick Lynch, Kerry lost to Diarmuid Nash, Clare 13-15 9-15

The Munster Cumann Na Mbunscoil competition is on at 11 today in Nenagh and Kilcolman in Tipperary.

Kerry is well represented in the singles and doubles.

North Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

Games at 2

1st named at home

Division 1A Round 3

Beale v Tarbert

Brosna v Ballydongohue

Division 1B Round 1

Finuge v Asdee

Division 2 Round 3

Ballylongford v Moyvane