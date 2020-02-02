Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Super Football League Round 2
Sponsored by Frank Doran Safe Guard Security

First named at home
all games at noon

Division 1A
Gneeveguilla V Legion

Division 1 B
Rathmore V Listry
Kenmare V Kilcummin

Division 2
Firies V Glenflesk
Currow V Fossa

Division 3
Cordal V Scartaglen

North Kerry Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

First named at home

Division 1
Beale v Desmonds at 2
Tarbert v Ballydonoghue at 12.30 in Coolard

Division 2
Knocknagoshel v Duagh at 2
Ballylongford v Ballyduff at noon

St. Brendan’s Senior Football League
At noon
Churchill home to St. Pats

Lee Strand Tralee Senior Football League
At 12.30
John Mitchels v Kerins O’Rahillys
Austin Stacks v Ballymacelligott

Munster Chimney Solutions Tralee Minor Football League
Div 1 at 3
Kerins O’Rahillys v Ballymac

Div 2 at 11
John Mitchels v Churchill

