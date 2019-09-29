Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Hurling Championship

Round 3

Ballyheigue 3-14 St Patrick’s East Kerry 1-7

Co. Under 21 Hurling Championship

Semi-Final

Lixnaw home to St. Brendan’s at 2

Extra time if necessary



County Minor Hurling League

12 in Abbeydorney

Abbeydorney v Ballyheigue



North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship

12.00

Lixnaw v Ballyheigue

Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies County Senior Football League

First named at home; games at 12 unless otherwise stated.

Division 2 Semi-finals

Scartaglen v Milltown/Listry

Dr Crokes v Spa 3:00

Division 3 Semifinals

Kilcummin v Austin Stacks 11:00

Cromane v Laune Rangers

Division 4 Final

Clounmaccon/Moyvane v Dingle

Venue: Kerins O Rahilly’s Strand Road

County Minor League

Ballymacelligott -v- Glenflesk

Venue: Centre of Excellence

South Kerry Minor Football Championship

12.00

Skellig/Valentia v Waterville/Dromid at Ballinskelligs.

St Marys/Renard v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe at Cahirsiveen

North Kerry Football

Double Header in Ballylongford

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship

Sponsored by O’Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh.

Division 1 Final

At 2.00

Beale v Knocknagoshel/ Brosna/Duagh

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup Final

Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management

At 3.30

Castleisland Desmonds B v Ballydonoghue B

Replay in the event of a draw in either game

North Kerry U13 Football Championship

11.30

Knock Brosna v Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon in Knocknagoshel



East Kerry U16 Football Championship

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

First named at home unless otherwise stated

Div 1, 2 Semi finals

Both at 11.15

Killarney Legion v Kilcummin

Glenflesk v Fossa

Div 3 semi final

Currow v Dr Crokes 11.00

Div 4 Final

Rathmore v Spa

At Gneeveguilla 11.00

Extra-time where necessary

Kellihers Mills Tralee Town Board Under 13 Football League

Healy Park Ballyrickard

Under 13 Division 1 Final

Austin Stacks v Ballymac 10.30

Under 13 Division 2 final

Na Gaeil v John Mitchels 11.00