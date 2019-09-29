Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Hurling Championship
Round 3
Ballyheigue 3-14 St Patrick’s East Kerry 1-7
Co. Under 21 Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Lixnaw home to St. Brendan’s at 2
Extra time if necessary
County Minor Hurling League
12 in Abbeydorney
Abbeydorney v Ballyheigue
North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship
12.00
Lixnaw v Ballyheigue
Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies County Senior Football League
First named at home; games at 12 unless otherwise stated.
Division 2 Semi-finals
Scartaglen v Milltown/Listry
Dr Crokes v Spa 3:00
Division 3 Semifinals
Kilcummin v Austin Stacks 11:00
Cromane v Laune Rangers
Division 4 Final
Clounmaccon/Moyvane v Dingle
Venue: Kerins O Rahilly’s Strand Road
County Minor League
Ballymacelligott -v- Glenflesk
Venue: Centre of Excellence
South Kerry Minor Football Championship
12.00
Skellig/Valentia v Waterville/Dromid at Ballinskelligs.
St Marys/Renard v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe at Cahirsiveen
North Kerry Football
Double Header in Ballylongford
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O’Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh.
Division 1 Final
At 2.00
Beale v Knocknagoshel/ Brosna/Duagh
Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup Final
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
At 3.30
Castleisland Desmonds B v Ballydonoghue B
Replay in the event of a draw in either game
North Kerry U13 Football Championship
11.30
Knock Brosna v Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon in Knocknagoshel
East Kerry U16 Football Championship
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Div 1, 2 Semi finals
Both at 11.15
Killarney Legion v Kilcummin
Glenflesk v Fossa
Div 3 semi final
Currow v Dr Crokes 11.00
Div 4 Final
Rathmore v Spa
At Gneeveguilla 11.00
Extra-time where necessary
Kellihers Mills Tralee Town Board Under 13 Football League
Healy Park Ballyrickard
Under 13 Division 1 Final
Austin Stacks v Ballymac 10.30
Under 13 Division 2 final
Na Gaeil v John Mitchels 11.00