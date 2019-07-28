Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 1
Dr Crokes 3-19 Na Gaeil 2-6
Austin Stacks 0-19 Spa Killarney 2-6
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 3-15 St Mary’s 1-13
Dingle 1-13 An Ghaeltacht 0-13
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2
John Mitchel’s 3-10 Dromid Pearses 0-15
Glenflesk 2-11 Beaufort 0-10
Castleisland Desmonds 6-13 Annascaul 3-12
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 3
St Patrick’s Blennerville 3-12 Fossa 1-8
Keel 0-14 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-11
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 4
Duagh 1-13 Skelligs Rangers 1-8
Round 10
First named at home
Games at 2 unless stated
Div 1
Rathmore V Kilcummin 3:00
Div 2
Dr Crokes V Glenbeigh-Glencar
Brosna V Kenmare
Div 3
Currow V St Senan’s 12:30
Ballydonoghue V Lispole
Firies V Gneeveguilla
Div 4
Reenard V Valentia
Waterville Frank Caseys V Castlegregory
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Tarbert
Laune Rangers V Churchill
Div 5 Gr B
Cromane V Killarney Legion 1:00
Rathmore V Ballylongford 1:30
John Mitchel’s V Beaufort
Asdee V Austin Stacks
Knocknagoshel V Kilgarvan
County Junior Football League Group 4
Ballymacelligott V Listry 1:30
Trophy World Ladies County Football Championships
U13 A
Miltown/Listry -v- Ballymacelligott
U15 A
Cromane -v- Southern Gaels – 6.00
Firies -v- Inbhear Sceine Gaels – 7.00
U15 B
Listowel -v- Fossa – 2.00
Dr. Crokes -v- Ballymac – 7.00
Miltown/Listry -v- Na Gaeil – 6.00