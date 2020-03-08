Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board

WOMENS DIVISION 2; Gneeveguilla 82 Kenmare Kestrels 27

MENS DIVISION 1: KCYMS v St Pauls, at 2:00

U18 BOYS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla v Team Kerry, at 6:00

U16 BOYS DIV 1: KCYMS v Tralee Tigers, at 5:00

