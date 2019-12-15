Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results

Results
KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1: Kenmare Kestrels A 51, Gneeveguilla 33,
KERRY AIRPORT U14 BOYS DIV 1: St Josephs 43, Tralee Imperials 55,
KERRY AIRPORT U12 BOYS DIV 1: TK Bobcats 29, St Marys 45,
KERRY AIRPORT U12 GIRLS DIV 2: St Brendans 34, Cahersiveen 23, ; St Josephs 33, St Bridgets 14,
Fixtures
KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 1: St Marys v St Brendans BC , at Castleisland Community Centre, 5:15pm ;
KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: St Josephs v TK Vixens, at Duagh Sports Complex, 5:00pm ;
KERRY AIRPORT U20 MENS CUP: KCYMS v St Brendans BC , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 6:00pm ;
KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS: St Brendans BC B v St Pauls , at Moyderwell, 11:00am ;
KERRY AIRPORT U17 GIRLS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 5:15pm ;
KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1: St Marys v Cahersiveen , at Castleisland Community Centre, 12:00pm ;