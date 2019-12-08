Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results

RESULTS
KERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 2 CUP: St Pauls 35, Gneeveguilla 34,
KERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 3 CUP: Gneeveguilla 27, TK Vixens 42,
KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS: St Pauls 67, TK Bobcats 66,
KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 1: Tralee Imperials 53, St Pauls 57,
KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1: Cahersiveen 53, Team Kerry Cobras 24,
KERRY AIRPORT U14 GIRLS DIV 3 PLATE: TK Vixens 50, TK Chorca Dhuibhne 26,
KERRY AIRPORT U18 D2 BOYS PLATE: Tralee Tigers BC 40, St Marys 57,
KERRY AIRPORT U12 GIRLS D3 PLATE: Glenbeigh Falcons 18, St Pauls WHITE 7,
KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 2 : St Pauls 61, St Colmans 24,
KERRY AIRPORT U14 GIRLS DIV 2 POOL 1:
St Brendans 33, St Pauls 32,
St Josephs 20, St Pauls 0,
FIXTURES
KERRY AIRPORT U20 MEN DIV 1: KCYMS v Tralee Imperials , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 1:00pm
KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 1: KCYMS v St Brendans BC , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 1:00pm
KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: Glenbeigh Falcons v St Annes , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 4:00pm
KERRY AIRPORT U18 GIRLS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla v Tralee Imperials , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 5:15pm
KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS: St Brendans BC B v Kenmare Kestrels A, at Moyderwell, 7:00pm
KERRY AIRPORT U17 GIRLS DIV 1: Team Kerry v TK Killarney Cougars, at Colaiste Corca Dhuibhne Dingle, 11:00am
KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla v Tralee Imperials , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 4:00pm