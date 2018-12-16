Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Bobcats 39 KCYMS 40
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla 44 St Marys 58
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 44 St Annes 50
BOYS U16 DIV 3 PLATE: Cahersiveen 33 St Pauls 42
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 32 Cahersiveen 46
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: Rathmore 35 TK Cougars 49
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS: St Josephs 38 St Pauls 18
BOYS U14 DIV 2 PLATE: Gneeveguilla 18 Tralee Tigers BC 61
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: TK Cougars 15 Cahersiveen 21
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Josephs 26 Glenbeigh Falcons 28
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Bobcats 51 Glenbeigh Falcons 50
BOYS U12 CUP: St Marys 48 St Pauls 24
GIRLS U12 CUP: TK Bobcats 29 Gneeveguilla 31
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes 9 St Josephs 26
Senior Mens Div 2 Cup: St Pauls v Kenmare Kestrels at 6:00
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla v St Brendans BC A at 6:30
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: KCYMS v St Pauls at 1:00; Gneeveguilla v Glenbeigh Falcons at 5:15
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS : KCYMS v St Pauls at 6:00
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls v Tralee Imperials at 1:00