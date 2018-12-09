Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: St Marys 47 Tralee Imperials 20
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Kenmare Kestrels 52 Ballybunion Wildcats 33
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 3: Gneeveguilla 39 Tralee Imperials 37
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: Kenmare Kestrels 41 Glenbeigh Falcons 53
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: KCYMS 22 Glenbeigh Falcons 42
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: St Marys 30 Ballybunion Wildcats 32
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: St Josephs 29 Glenbeigh Falcons 38
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs 36 Ballybunion Wildcats 10
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: Tralee Imperials v KCYMS at 2:30; St Marys v St Brendans BC at 6:00
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: KCYMS v Tralee Tigers BC at 2:00
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla v Glenbeigh Falcons at 6:15
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons v St Annes at 7:15