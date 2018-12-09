Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: St Marys 47 Tralee Imperials 20

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Kenmare Kestrels 52 Ballybunion Wildcats 33

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 3: Gneeveguilla 39 Tralee Imperials 37


LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: Kenmare Kestrels 41 Glenbeigh Falcons 53

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: KCYMS 22 Glenbeigh Falcons 42

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: St Marys 30 Ballybunion Wildcats 32

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: St Josephs 29 Glenbeigh Falcons 38

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs 36 Ballybunion Wildcats 10

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: Tralee Imperials v KCYMS at 2:30; St Marys v St Brendans BC at 6:00

SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: KCYMS v Tralee Tigers BC at 2:00

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla v Glenbeigh Falcons at 6:15

LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons v St Annes at 7:15

