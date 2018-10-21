Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: KCYMS v St Pauls at 7:30
Lee Strand Juveniles
U18 DIV 1 BOYS: St Brendans BC A v St Brendans BC B at 2:00; St Marys v Tralee Imperials at 6:15
U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla v TK Bobcats at 7:00
U16 DIV 1 BOYS : Gneeveguilla v St Marys at 4:00; KCYMS v St Bridgets at 6:00
U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls v Cahersiveen at 3:15
U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 28, TK Cougars 43
U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: Cahersiveen 21, Glenbeigh Falcons 42
U16 DIV 3 GIRLS: St Pauls 29, Tralee Imperials 27
U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: Cahersiveen 43, KCYMS 6
U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: St Marys 49, TK Cougars 13
U12 DIV 1 BOYS: St Marys 51, St Pauls 17
U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: Kenmare Kestrels 8, St Pauls 25
U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Marys 22, St Pauls B 13
U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs 42, Rathmore 23
U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: St Marys 15, St Pauls A 40
ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 0, St Brendans 0