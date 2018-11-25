Sunday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy admits that it’s vital he qualifies the team for Euro 2020.

The 59-year-old was speaking today after it was confirmed he was returning to the Irish senior manager hotseat on a two-year deal.





Stephen Kenny is leaving Dundalk to become Ireland under-21 boss and is in line to succeed McCarthy after the tournament.

Dublin will be host venue for three Euro 2020 group matches and a round-of -16 match.

Ireland could play two of their group games at the Aviva Stadium and McCarthy would like to be there

In the Premier League, bottom club Huddersfield Town have scored a 2-nil win away to Wolves.

Earlier, Bournemouth lost 2-1 at home against Arsenal.

In the Championship, Aston Villa extended their unbeaten run against their nearest rivals, Birmingham City, to 15 years after winning 4-2 at Villa Park.

RUGBY

Scrum-half Conor Murray made his return off the bench in the 50th minute as Munster secured a bonus-point win away to Zebre in the Pro-14.

Fineen Wycherly, Kevin O’Byrne, Ronan O’Mahony and Rory Scannell scored the tries for a 32-7 final score.

Connacht are up to second in Conference A of the PRO14 after a 31 points to 14 win away to the Southern Kings.

GAELIC GAMES

Corofin have won their third successive Connacht Senior Football Club Championship title.

The defending All-Ireland champions won by 2-10 to 1-9 against Ballintubber at MacHale Park.

RACING

9-to-1 shot Tout Est Permis (PRON too ay per-mee) has won the feature – Troytown Chase – for trainer Noel Meade at Navan.

Sean Flanagan was in the saddle.