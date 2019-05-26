Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

Rose Hotel U14 Non Co. Player League
Ballymac A 3-5 Southern Gaels 6-11
Ballymac B 4-6 Southern Gaels B 10-09
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League
Rathmore 2-13 Beaufort 2-8
Laune Rangers 5-9 Austin Stacks 3-7
Kerins O’Rahillys 0-3 Abbeydourney 6-16
Finuge/St Senans 0-14 Scartaglen 1-4
Lee Strand Co. Under 14 Hurling League
Division 2 semi-final
Kilmoyley 5 – 9 Lixnaw 1 – 7
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-final
Abbeydorney 2 – 20 Kilmoyley 2 – 18 [after extra time]