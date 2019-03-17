Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Kilmoyley 3-13 Ballyheigue 1-9
Dr. Crokes Defeated In The AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final.
Dr Crokes have been beaten by Corofin in the AIB All Ireland Senior Club Football Final on a scoreline of 2-16 to 0-10.As predicted...
Evening Sports Update
Craig Breen And Killarney’s Paul Nagle Win The West Cork Rally in Clonakilty
Waterford's Craig Breen and Killarney's Paul Nagle have won the West Cork Rally in Clonakilty.The pair had just over 20 seconds to spare...
Celtic Steps Irish dance and music show to open in Tralee – March 15th,...
Celtic Steps is to run in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee from May to October – creating 21 jobs in Tralee. David Rae, Co-Producer and...
Listowel man’s account of Tom Doodle – March 15th, 2019
Listowel man Batt O’Keeffe was 10 when his father brought him to see the fictitious election candidate, Tom Doodle.
Call from the Dáil – March 15th, 2019
John Downing of the Irish Independent discussed a number of issues from the week in politics, including Brexit.