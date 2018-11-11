Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

North Kerry Football
Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
Desmonds 2-7 St Senans 2-10

The Lee Strand St.Brendans Football Board Senior Championship Semi-final
Churchill 4-13 Ardfert 0-6

South Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Walsh’s SuperValu
¼ Final
St Michael’s/Foilmore 1-6 St. Mary’s 0-10


East Kerry Football
Fr. Galvin Cup
Semi Final
Listry 1-16 Cordal 0-8
Man of the match: Aaron McCarthy, Listry
They play Fossa in the Final

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR