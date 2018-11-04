Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
Tarbert 0-17 Ballyduff 2-12
Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup, sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Disposal
Semi Finals
Moyvane B 0-7 St Senans B 2-9
Desmonds 2-18 Emmets 2-6
South Kerry Senior Football Championship
¼ Final
Renard 1-9 Skellig Rangers 2-7
East Kerry Football
Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup for the Intermediate Championship
Semi Final
Scartaglen 1-4 Fossa 4-16