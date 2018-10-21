Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Football Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-12 Cromane 0-17
St. Brendans Football Board Semi-Final
Na Gaeil 0-13 St Pats 2-08
North Kerry Football
Bernard O’Callaghan Senior Championship
First Round
St. Senans 2-15 Emmets 1-15
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship Semi-Final
Beale 1-15 Moyvane/Tarbert 3-05
McElligotts Oils Asdee U16 Championship Div 1 Final
Ballyduff 4-12 Emmets 3-18
East Region U14 Football sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Division 4 Final
Rathmore 3-14 Spa 1-13
Replay Fixture (A)
Killarney Legion 0-13 Firies 1-08
Division 3 Semi final
Cordal-Scartaglin 0-03 Fossa 5-20
East Kerry Football
Tatler Jack Minor Championship
Scartaglen/Cordal 1-07 Dr.Crokes 1-18