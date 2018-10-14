Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

Ladies County Football League Division 3 Final
Fossa 3-9 Miltown/Listry 4-12
North Kerry Football
Bernard O’ Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship, sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Knocknagoshel 0-04 Castleisland Desmonds 3-10
Ballyduff 1-22 Beale 4-09 A.E.T.
East Region Football Leagues, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
U14
Cordal/Scartaglin 2-0 Kilcummin 2-18
U12
Currow 4-09 Scartaglin 0-09
Listry 5-11 Firies 1-05
North Kerry U16 Football Championship, in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Div 1; Ballyduff 2-14 Knock Brosna Duagh 1-7
Div 2; Finuge 1-11 Moyvane Tarbert 3-7
South Kerry Junior Football Cup
Semi Final
Skellig Rangers 1-9 Waterville 0-7