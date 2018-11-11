Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results

Senior Women Division 3 : St Annes 44 Tralee Imperials 42

Leestrand U18 DIV2 Boys : Cahersiveen 95 Tralee Tigers BC 47

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Annes 46 Gneeveguilla 17


LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS: TK Vixens 36 St Josephs 46

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 2: St Annes 58 Ballybunion Wildcats 27

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: Kenmare Kestrels 38 KCYMS 16

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: St Annes 42 TK Vixens 17 Ballybunion Wildcats 29, Tralee Imperials 26

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS: Kenmare Kestrels 30 Gneeveguilla 21

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: TK Vixens 11 TK Cobras 17

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 20 St Josephs 29; Rathmore 25 St Annes 26

