Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS #: St Josephs 53 Tralee Tigers BC 75

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Brendans 20 St Annes 0

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: Kenmare Kestrels 14 TK Cougars 46


LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: Ballybunion Wildcats 47 St Pauls 20

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Josephs 25 Glenbeigh Falcons 44

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: Ballybunion Wildcats 38 St Annes 21

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 22 St Colmans Lakers 33

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 3: St Brendans 19 TK Cobras 43

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: Ballybunion Wildcats 14 St Bridgets 40

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 12 St Annes 23

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: TK Vixens 20 St Marys 18

