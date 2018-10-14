Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results

Senior Women Division 3 : St Annes 42, St Bridgets 56,
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: St Brendans BC B 55, Gneeveguilla 59
LEESTRAND U16DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2 #: St Brendans 45, Gneeveguilla 40
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Brendans 45, Gneeveguilla 40
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: TK Vixens 17, Ballybunion Wildcats 47
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: Cahersiveen 30, Glenbeigh Falcons 23
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: Rathmore 13, St Colmans Warriors 18
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: St Pauls 31, Cahersiveen 7
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs 26, Cahersiveen 27
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: St Marys 2, St Pauls 56