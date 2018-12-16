Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls 48 Tralee Imperials 57

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: St Brendans A 60 Tralee Tigers BC 39

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 1: Kenmare Kestrels 28 Cahersiveen 24


LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 2: St Brendans 42 Ballybunion Wildcats 44

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: TK Cobras 36 St Colmans Hawks 25

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: St Marys B 26 KCYMS 14

LEESTRAND U13 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Cobras 35 Tralee Imperials 32

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: Ballybunion Wildcats 36 St Pauls B 20

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: Ballybunion Wildcats 32 Kenmare Kestrels 10

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: St Marys 6 St Colmans 30; Kenmare Kestrels 2 St Bridgets 12

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: TK Cobras 16, Ballybunion Wildcats 24

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR