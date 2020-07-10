Summer Provision extended to post-primary students with Down syndrome

A Kerry TD has welcomed the inclusion of post-primary students with Down syndrome in the 2020 Summer Provision programme.

The proposal was brought to Cabinet by Minister for Education Norma Foley to widen the eligibility criteria of the scheme.

Minister Foley says that she is conscious of the additional challenges these students have faced since the closure of schools in March.

She adds the expanded programme of Summer Provision will be provided to approximately 15,000 children, which is about 5,000 more than the traditional July Provision.

It is estimated that an additional 670 children will be covered by the decision to expand the eligibility to post-primary students with Down syndrome.