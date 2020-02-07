Sum of money lost between Oaklands Shop and Cluain Dara, Oakpark Tralee last night – if found please phone 087 7498182
36 patients on trolleys in UHK
36 patients are on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.The Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation says 455 people are waiting for beds in hospitals...
Only 8% of sexual offences reported in Kerry result in suspect being identified and...
Only 8% of sexual offences reported in Kerry result in a suspect being identified and sanctioned.According to the Central Statistics Office, for a crime...
Three men to appear in court today in relation with North Kerry burglaries
Three men arrested in relation to burglaries in North Kerry on earlier this week, have been charged.All three are due to appear before Dublin...
Hope that Kerry Teenager will get Vital Surgery – February 6th, 2020
14-year-old Ronan Foley from Killorglin has been waiting for 15 months to undergo surgery to correct curvature of his spine. Ronan’s father Tony spoke...
Issues of Concern for Kerry Voters – February 6th, 2020
Radio Kerry conducted an online poll on its website. It was aimed at election voters in Kerry and asked them to identify the issues...
Million Euro Milltown! – February 6th, 2020
The winning lottery ticket was sold in Kelly’s Londis Store in Milltown. Owner Seamus Kelly spoke to Jerry.