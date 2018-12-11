Suggestion that lease and toll could boost support for South Kerry Greenway

A Caherciveen retailer has suggested that a small toll could be placed on the proposed South Kerry Greenway to encourage more support from landowners for the project.

The 32-kilometre project from Renard to Glenbeigh, being developed by Kerry County Council, is currently making its way through the planning process.

Some landowners have objected to the project due to the use of Compulsory Purchase Order being sought for the lands required.





Jack Fitzpatrick of the Market House, Caherciveen says there is nothing in the project for landowners and has suggested both a lease arrangement and toll to help the development come to fruition: