Successful Day For Kerry Cycling Club At Provincial Event

Killarney Cycling Club has finished off the year brilliantly with Munster titles at the Munster Cyclocross Championships in Clonmel.

Richard Maes won overall in spite of a puncture and also took the Munster league title, having dominated the series with six wins in the series.

Maes also won a national mountain bike cross-country title and got two top-10 stage finishes in the Rás Tailteann against top international professionals. He is now preparing for the cyclocross national championships on Jan 13th.





John Crowley dominated the Masters over-50 cyclocross league series but carried a chest infection into the championships and finished third. That secured the Munster League title comfortably.

Patrick Clifford also took a podium place, getting 3rd in the Masters over-40 event and came second in the league.

There was also gold for Killarney in the Youth category, with Eoghan Crowley winning both the U14 championship and league. Marc O Connor was unlucky to be pipped for bronze.