Success for three Kerry businesses in Georgina Campbell Hospitality Awards

Three Kerry businesses have been named among the recipients in this year’s Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards

Dromquinna Manor in Kenmare was named ‘Hideaway of the Year 2020’; Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee was highly commended in the ‘Business Hotel of the Year’ category, while Teach de Broc in Ballybunion, was highly commended in the ‘Guesthouse of the Year’ category.

The prestigious awards, sponsored this year by AIB, are now running for 21 years, and aim to recognise and honour Ireland’s standard-bearers in food and hospitality.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s TalkAbout programme, Georgina Campbell said Kerry’s hospitality sector was continuing to hold its own at a time when many restaurants in particular, were facing huge challenges.

She said restaurants were closing down at a worrying rate in many parts of Ireland: