Submissions sought on new ten year plan for Skellig Michael

By
radiokerrynews
-
The monastic Island, Skellig Michael founded in the 7th century, for 600 years the island was a centre of monastic life for Irish Christian monks. The Celtic monastery, which is situated almost at the summit of the 230-metre-high rock became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996. It is one of Europe's better known but least accessible monasteries.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan

People are being asked to make submissions on a new ten year plan for Skellig Michael.

The early medieval island monastic site, located off the South West Kerry coast, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage has prepared a draft Sceilg Mhichíl Management Plan 2020 – 2030 for public consultation.

An Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement have also been drawn up – all documents can be viewed on the World Heritage Ireland website.

Individuals, groups, or organisations are asked to make their submissions by email to [email protected] by December 16th.

