Submissions sought on new ten year plan for Skellig Michael

People are being asked to make submissions on a new ten year plan for Skellig Michael.

The early medieval island monastic site, located off the South West Kerry coast, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage has prepared a draft Sceilg Mhichíl Management Plan 2020 – 2030 for public consultation.

An Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement have also been drawn up – all documents can be viewed on the World Heritage Ireland website.

Individuals, groups, or organisations are asked to make their submissions by email to [email protected] by December 16th.