Submissions sought for Creative Ireland funding programme in Kerry

Creative professionals, communities and organisations are being sought to develop projects in each of Kerry’s municipal districts.

The Arts/Creative Ireland Kerry Office at Kerry County Council is inviting quotations for the Creative Ireland funding programme.

The initiative seeks people or communities to use the themes of environmental sustainability, innovation and creative industry.

The projects must have a creative element and offer opportunities for participation and engagement by communities, audiences, and the wider community.

The closing date for receipt of quotations is July 13th, and more details are available from the county council’s website