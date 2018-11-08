Submissions invited in relation to proposed single rural dwelling in Mid Kerry

Submissions are being invited in relation to a proposed single rural dwelling in Mid Kerry.

Kerry County Council proposes to build a single storey, 4-bedroom dwelling with associated works at Ballynakilly Lower, Glenbeigh.

The local authority says the project will not require an Environmental Impact Assessment.





Plans and particulars of the project are available for inspection at council buildings in Tralee and Killorglin and online at Kerrycoco.ie

The closing date for submissions is Friday, December 21st.