Submission to be lodged in January on formation of Munster Technological University

A submission is to be lodged with the Department of Education in January paving the way for the establishment of the Munster Technological University.

Significant progress has been made since legislation was passed allowing for the merger of IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology.

Following the submission being received, an international panel will be appointed to review it; this will include visits to both campuses.





Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says they are aiming to enrol the first students at Munster Technological University next September.

She says major progress has also been made with staff unions: