Study on Tralee Bay to be carried out this year

A comprehensive study of Tralee Bay is underway.

Malachy Walsh and Partners Consulting Engineers have been appointed by Kerry County Council to carry out the study from Ballyheigue to Brandon Point following a tender process.

The firm will look at coastal flood and erosion risk management and draw up an appropriate plan to best manage risks identified.





The study will take up to a year to complete.

Meanwhile, a detailed design for coastal protection works at Kilfenora, Fenit is nearing completion and will be forwarded to the OPW for approval.