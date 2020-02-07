Study finds basking sharks off Kerry are genetically unique

A new study has found that basking sharks sampled off the Kerry coast are different to others tested in the north-east Atlantic.

Researchers from Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology took part in the study, which was led by the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

The researchers took regular swab tests from basking sharks to create genetic profiles.

Their findings show that basking sharks sampled in early spring off the West Kerry coast were genetically different from others in the north-east Atlantic, including those sampled later in the year off Co Donegal.