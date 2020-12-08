Study claims wind energy on the Shannon Estuary has potential to create up to 20,000 jobs nationwide

It’s claimed investment in wind energy on the Shannon Estuary has the potential to create up to 20,000 jobs nationwide by 2050.

That’s according to a major study, commissioned by the Shannon Foynes Port Company and undertaken by the engineering consultancy Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions Ltd.

The study, which was carried out this year, found that the Shannon Estuary is best placed to service the future offshore floating wind market, both domestically and internationally.

The Offshore Wind Potential Study says, as the floating wind sector is currently in its infancy, there is no well-established supply chain and this represents an opportunity for Ireland to be first movers in the floating wind sector.

The report estimates a €12 billion investment into the estuary by 2050.

It claims the Irish west coast has among the best wind resources in the world, coupled with the deep waters of the estuary.

It’s estimated that available wind resources can generate up to 70 GW (gigawatts) of floating offshore wind energy.

The study says there’s potential to create over 20,000 jobs, arising from manufacturing, staging and installation, operations and maintenance by 2050.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan says the report underlines the unprecedented opportunity that awaits, now that floating offshore wind technology is ready.

The Offshore Wind Potential Study concludes Ireland can become a major exporter of energy, producer of hydrogen and international research centre of excellence