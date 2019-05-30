Students in a Tralee college honoured last evening

Students in a Tralee college were honoured last evening.

The Kerry College of Further Education (KCFE) hosted their second annual awards ceremony, where over 50 academic and achievement awards were presented to students.

Among the winners were Rose O Dowd, who was given the Mature Student of the Year Award and Elias Kuma, who received the Rising Star Award.





Detailing new courses which KCFE will provide this year, Principal Mary Lucey said that the college’s aim is to provide a portfolio of programmes that will allow every student in Kerry to study within a particular area.