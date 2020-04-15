Students, Your Teachers are Here to Help – April 15th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Dermot Healy is principal of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine in Kenmare. He was asked to come on the show after tweeting: “Let’s not make this a political game. What the Leaving Certs need now is a commitment that all their teachers will help them through this exceptionally tough time. No ifs buts or maybes, just a straight commitment to do it for Leaving Certs.”

