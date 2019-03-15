Students in Kerry today highlighting need for action on climate change

Students in Kerry are today highlighting the need for action to be taken on climate change.

Young people are protesting outside their local authorities, school gates and marching on the Dáil today, calling for action.

They’ve issued the government with six demands, including that they ensure Ireland uses 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.





17-year-old Barry Sugrue is one of over 200 students who are outside County Buildings in Tralee; he says, due to his age, this is his way of getting his voice heard.