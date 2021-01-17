Students in Kerry to benefit from new Wi-Fi scheme

Students in Kerry are set to benefit from the rollout of a new Wi-Fi scheme.

The project, led by HEAnet, government departments, and local authorities, will bring eduroam Wi-Fi to 90 locations across the country.

The initiative will bring eduroam to locations which are accessible to students, such as transport services, libraries, coffee shops, and shopping centres.

HEAnet says the project will be prioritised for areas where broadband is an issue, and commuter towns within the radius of higher education institutions.

New eduroam locations in Kerry are expected in the coming months.