The strongest gust in the country last month was recorded at Valentia Observatory.

Met Eireann says on September 24th, a gust of 111 kilometres per hour or 60 knots was recorded at the south Kerry weather station.

Last month, 94.5 millimetres of rain fell at Valentia Observatory, which is below the monthly average of 125 millimetres for the station.





The average temperature last month was 14.1 degrees, slightly above the station average for September of 13.9 degrees.