Treaty’s United’s first home game in the SSE Airtricty League first division ended with their first win.

They welcomed Wexford Youths to Markets Fields.

Eamonn Hickson was there https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/treaty-1.mp3

The women of Treaty United drew 3-3 against Athlone.

Rebecca Horgan scored 2 and Aoife Horgan got the other.