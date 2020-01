Gerry McAnaney has been elected the new President of the F-A-I.

There’s a strong Kerry connection as his wife is from Ballybunion while he ran the barracks in Tralee for 3 years.

The long-time FAI Council member defeated Sligo Rovers chairman Martin Heraghty by 88 votes to 40 at the association’s E-G-M.

McAnaney succeeds Donal Conway in the role.