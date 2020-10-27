Strong demand for supports from Kerry LEO

Kerry’s Local Enterprise Office has seen a strong demand for support from businesses trading through COVID-19 restrictions.

There’s been a big uptake in online training and mentoring, as well as applications for funding to boost online trading.

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office works with small businesses, supporting start-ups and growing businesses.

Demand for their services has greatly increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Between June and August the LEO ran five informational webinars with over 500 participants on the Trading Online Voucher Scheme, which helps small businesses to trade more online, boost sales, and reach new markets.

Kerry LEO has received an updated allocation of 300 of these vouchers; the original allocation was 44 for the year, and 305 completed applications have been received so far.

There have been 34 applications processed in Kerry for the Microfinance Ireland Loan Scheme; Microfinance Ireland is a not-for-profit lender, established to deliver the Government’s Microenterprise Loan Fund.

There’s also very strong demand for mentoring services in Kerry; 65 individuals have availed of specific COVID-19 mentoring sessions, while there have been 153 mentoring applications in total this year.