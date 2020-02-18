Strike action by some SouthDoc staff to hugely impact Kerry

Strike action by some SouthDoc staff on Friday will have a huge impact on Kerry.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor and member of the Southern Regional Health Forum, Mikey Sheehy.

Around 60 SIPTU members, who are drivers and administration staff with SouthDoc, will walk off the job in Kerry and Cork in a row over the reversal of pay cuts.

SouthDoc will continue to operate on Friday, but the action will cause difficulty within the service.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy says the issue needs to be resolved and plans to raise it at the Southern Regional Health Forum meeting on Thursday.

He says both drivers and admin staff provide vital support to GPs, particularly to doctors who aren’t from Kerry: