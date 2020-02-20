Strike action by Kerry workers in the health service to go ahead tomorrow

Strike action by Kerry workers in the health service will go ahead tomorrow.

Around 60 SIPTU members, who are drivers and administration staff with SouthDoc in Kerry and Cork, as well as up to 20 staff in both Valentia Hospital and St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin will walk off the job for 24 hours in a row over the reversal of pay cuts.

Marie Butler of SIPTU represents Section 39 workers, who work in privately run services that are funded by the HSE.

She says services won’t be able to run as normal, but the action is being taken because of what she says is the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s failure to honour a Workplace Relations Commission pay restoration agreement.

The Department of Health says the agreement provided for pay restoration in relation to 50 pilot organisations, and they’re carrying out a costing exercise in relation to some of the remaining Section 39 group.

They note, however, the agreement didn’t guarantee pay restoration, and add that any industrial action is unwarranted.

Marie Butler says there will be disruptions but they’re hoping not to impact patients.