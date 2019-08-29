Strictly Come Dancing Festival Dome Saturday August 31st

Austin Stacks GAA Club present ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in the Festival dome at 8pm this Saturday Aug 31st followed by local’s night ‘til late. Admission €20 covers both events now on sale from Garvey’s Super Valu, Rock St Post Office & Kevin Barry’s. Note under 18’s €10 on the door on the night & this allows admission to Strictly Come Dancing event only. Don’t miss it. Spectacular show promised.