Strict visitor restrictions at UHK due to vomiting bug

Strict visitor restrictions have been introduced at University Hospital Kerry due to a suspected outbreak of the vomiting bug.

The restrictions have been adopted following a number of patients with suspected norovirus, which is commonly known as the vomiting bug.

Hospital management says these measures are in the interest of patient care and in order to stop the spread of the bug.

Visiting times are 2pm to 4pm and 6.30pm to 8.30pm; only two visitors are allowed per patient and no children are allowed to visit.

There are exceptions to the general visiting hours on Rathass and Aghadoe wards but hospital management is appealing to anyone experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea to avoid all healthcare facilities until they are free of symptoms for 72 hours.

Visiting is restricted to immediate family only in the Intensive Care/Coronary Care Unit; visiting is from 3pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm.

Parents and grandparents are allowed to visit the Neonatal Unit, and parents or guardians can visit the Children’s Ward anytime.

Ardagh Medical Rehabilitation Ward visiting times are between 4pm and 8pm.

Hospital management is reminding people they must use the alcohol hand gels supplied when visiting; anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular ward can call 066 7184000.

Meanwhile, there are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation; nationally there are 509 people waiting for a bed in hospitals today.