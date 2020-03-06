Strict visitor restrictions at UHK due to ‘infection control concerns’

Strict visitor restrictions have been introduced with immediate effect to University Hospital Kerry.A statement was released by the South/ South West Hospital Group this evening, saying that due to infection control concerns, restrictions will apply to the following hospitals:· Cork University Hospital;· Cork University Maternity Hospital;· University Hospital Kerry;· University Hospital Waterford;· South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital· Mercy University Hospital· Bantry General Hospital;· Mallow General Hospital;The statement says this is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infection.It advises anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular hospital should ring the respective hospital directly.“All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made by each hospital to manage and contain the spread of infection,” the statement reads.

Management at the South/South West Hospital Group have requested that where appropriate, the public contact their GP/Out of Hours service in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, prior to presenting to Emergency Departments, if their needs are not urgent.