Strict visitor restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Kerry due to infection control concerns.

UHK is one of eight hospitals within the South/South West Hospital Group that have these restrictions in place.

The restrictions have been introduced in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infection, according to the South/South West Hospital Group.

Along with University Hospital Kerry, the restrictions also apply to Cork University Hospital, Cork University Maternity Hospital, University Hospital Waterford, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital and Mallow General Hospital.

Management at the South/South West Hospital Group have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP or the out-of-hours service prior to presenting to Emergency Departments if their needs are not urgent.

Anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular hospital should ring the respective hospital directly.