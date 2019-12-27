Strict visiting restrictions in place at University Hospital Kerry

Strict visiting restrictions are in place at University Hospital Kerry.

They have been introduced due to a high volume of patients in the hospital, who have been confirmed to have influenza.

The Infection Control Team at University Hospital Kerry are actively monitoring the situation and all patients are being managed appropriately, according to a spokesperson.

In the interest of patient safety, the management of UHK is asking anyone experiencing any signs or symptoms of influenza to contact their local GP or Southdoc, prior to attending the Emergency Department.

They are also advising the public of the importance of proper hand hygiene when visiting any hospital.

UHK management adds that it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine; it’s provided free of charge for people in at risk groups, which includes everyone aged 65 years and over, pregnant women, anyone aged over six months with a long-term illness or those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment.